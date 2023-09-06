‘They took a light from us’: Family asking for help to identify suspect who fatally shot man in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department is holding a news conference on Wednesday to ask the public to help them find the suspects in a fatal shooting of a man on Aug. 7.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday to ask the public to help them identify the suspect(s) in a fatal shooting of a man that happened on Aug. 7.

The incident happened at the 7900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said Dexter Jerome Watson, 27, was fatally shot around 12 a.m. and later found at a METRO bus stop.

“When they took him, they took a light from us. My baby didn’t bother anybody. He did what society said to do,” Sharon Watson, Dexter’s mother said at the meeting.

Dexter had just finished his work shift at a Walmart in southwest Houston on Aug. 7.

Authorities said they have reviewed surveillance video and there are three people of interest in this case. They were close to the area around the time the incident happened.

Police said Watson could have possibly been killed due to a robbery because some of his items were missing. Authorities need more information before confirming this since he could have been robbed after the shooting as well.

Officers are still investigating the case.

“Don’t let my baby die in vain. Please, say something,” Sharon said.

A reward is also being offered for information about the shooting.

If you know anything, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.