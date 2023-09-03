Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by train in east Harris County

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 12200 block of Beaumont Highway due to the crash. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene for the victim, who was a man. Authorities did not share the identity of the pedestrian.

In East Harris County, @HCSOTexas deputies are responding to a major crash at 12200 Beaumont Hwy, involving a train and an adult male pedestrian. The male is critical and life-flight is responding. Business US-90 is currently shut down in both directions. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5wiPIVXxfO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 3, 2023

United States Highway 90 was closed in both directions near the incident, but it’s now reopened.