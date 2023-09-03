95º
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by train in east Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train in east Harris County. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 12200 block of Beaumont Highway due to the crash. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene for the victim, who was a man. Authorities did not share the identity of the pedestrian.

United States Highway 90 was closed in both directions near the incident, but it’s now reopened.

