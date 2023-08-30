Texans asked to reduce energy use again

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. In a letter, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, one month after declaring the state's electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The state’s grid operator, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, asked Texans to conserve energy on Wednesday evening, warning of a “a potential to enter emergency operations” due to a “high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.”

ERCOT is asking Texans to reduce their power use between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday by turning up their thermostats, refraining from using large appliances such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, and turning off pool pumps and other non-essential lights and appliances.

“If conditions worsen, ERCOT may issue a directive to curtail power delivered to customers, which requires transmission and distribution utilities like CenterPoint Energy to implement controlled outages due to power generation shortfall,” ERCOT said. “Controlled outages are planned emergency measures designed to avoid potentially longer and more widespread power outages for customers.”

This is the third time the grid operator has called for Texans to lower their energy use this week.

“Houston-area customers should prepare now and have a back-up plan in place, especially those who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment,” ERCOT warned.