1 shot during argument outside of southeast Houston gas station

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was shot during an argument outside of a gas station in southeast Houston, and the suspect was arrested, Houston police said.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Gulf Freeway on Tuesday.

Two men were sitting inside their cars in the parking lot, then they exited the vehicles and got into an argument because they were blocking each other, police said. Their identities have not been released.

According to police, the men were heading back into their cars then the man, who was shot, ran into the suspect’s vehicle.

The two men got out. Authorities said the other man tried to hit the shooter, who then shot the man in his 30s through his wrist.

The injured man later went in the gas station where there were two officers inside. He told them the suspect had fled the scene. The officers got in their vehicle and began searching for the other man.

They eventually found him and returned to the gas station. Authorities said the suspect had a stolen pistol and marijuana.

The man, who was shot, left the scene and went to the hospital in his vehicle. His condition is unknown.

The shooter is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault, and officers are still investigating.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

