ERCOT issues call for voluntary conservation Thursday, warns of ‘potential to enter emergency operations’

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. In a letter, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, one month after declaring the state's electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Texas’ grid operator ERCOT is asking residents to use less electricity between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday due to low wind-power generation and a forecasted high demand for power because of high temperatures.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” the organization said in a press release. “But forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. Help from Texans to conserve electricity use will assist grid reliability.”

To lower energy use, ERCOT recommends that residents raise the thermostat by a degree or two if safe to do so, avoid using large appliances like the washing machine and dryer and turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Businesses can turn off unneeded lights and office equipment and turn off air conditioning units outside of business hours.

Government agencies like city and county offices should implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities, the ERCOT release said.

ERCOT said it is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

