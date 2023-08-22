Suspects wanted, charged for shooting 6 people outside of popular west Houston restaurant and lounge

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of shooting six people in the parking lot of Parma Pizza Restaurant and Lounge in June.

Calvin Rashad Williams, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant. The other suspect, Carl Douglas Green, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said both men are not yet in custody.

On June 11, officers working an extra job at the location were flagged down by a witness requesting help for a shooting victim at 6003 Richmond Ave. around 2:20 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the lounge, they learned of additional victims.

Five men, ages 29, 27, 27, 30, and 32 - and a 28-year-old woman recovered from their injuries and are in stable condition. One other man, a 27-year-old, suffered minor injuries to the arm from broken glass, investigators said.

According to HPD, an initial investigation determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot following an argument with unknown men inside the bar.

Police said on June 21, Green was identified as a suspect and was charged in the shooting. The other suspects were not identified, investigators said.

On June 26, detectives reportedly released surveillance video of Green and a person of interest, known only by the alias “Cabo.” Police said the person of interest was identified as Williams and he was charged last Thursday as the primary suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams and Green is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

