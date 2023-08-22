Houston man sentenced to 58 years in prison for paralyzing, fatally beating stranger following fender bender

HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 58 years in prison for fatally beating a stranger in the parking lot of a gas station following a minor fender bender in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday in a release.

“This was a senseless and unreasonable reaction to a petty dispute,” Ogg said. “The victim’s family lost a devoted father and beloved son and although we were able to get justice, the family will never see their loved one again.”

Treyivion Shaquille Ross, 26, was sentenced late Thursday by the same jury who convicted him of murder for killing 56-year-old David Ray Young.

Ross’s vehicle collided with Young’s outside a gas station in the 400 block of FM 1960.

When Young got out of his vehicle to exchange information with Ross, Ross struck him in the face, knocking him unconscious. As Young lay on the ground, Ross pummeled, stomped and kicked the man, paralyzing him from the neck down.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and Young was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He spent the next two years in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic before dying from his injuries on Nov. 28, 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani, who prosecuted the case, said the two men were strangers.

“This defendant’s short temper and history of assaulting others made him a danger to our community,” Koutani said. “It’s clear that his weapon of choice is his hands, and we believe the jury did the right thing by handing down an appropriate sentence and ensuring the safety of our community.”