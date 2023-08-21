Man charged with boss’ murder in southwest Houston still on the run

A man was charged with his boss’ murder in southwest Houston, and police said he is still on the run.

Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, was charged with fatally shooting Josue Geovannie Argueta Giron, 45, on Aug. 18 in the 10200 block of Grove Glen Drive, authorities said on Monday. The two knew each other for several years.

On the day of the shooting, Argueta Giron was in his garage around 6:35 a.m. placing his tools into his vehicle and getting ready for work. Then, he was shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez Gonzalez was later identified as the suspect, and he is still on the run.

If you have seen Hernandez Gonzalez or have information about the case, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.