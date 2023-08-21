Human bones, bloody clothing found in east Houston

Human bones and bloody clothes were found in east Houston on Monday.

The remains were located in the 2300 block of Wayside Drive near Avenue R.

Houston police said a caller told them around 7:31 a.m. that they had found human bones, clothing, and a rope. Authorities arrived a few minutes later.

There are at least four law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Officers did not release additional details, and they are still investigating. KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.