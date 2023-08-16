Second teen charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting near NRG Park

HOUSTON – A second teenager was arrested and charged with capital murder on Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a man near NRG Park in Houston.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged in the murder of Cameron Fleeks, 25, and his case was transferred to Harris County Juvenile probation officers. The suspect’s name has not been released, and they were 16 years old when the incident happened.

The shooting took place in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Westridge Street on May 13 due to a fight, according to a witness that spoke to Houston police.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for capital murder in the shooting and is in Harris County Juvenile Probation custody.

Police said they could not release photos of the suspects because they are juveniles.