Man dies after he was stabbed at apartment in northeast Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man died after he was stabbed at his apartment in northeast Harris County on Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was stabbed while he was entering his apartment in the 12600 block of Eastex Freeway. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 a.m. and pronounced the man dead.

The suspect(s) fled from the area.

Authorities did not release other information about the case, and they are still investigating.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest details.

