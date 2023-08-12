Houston Father’s Day murder suspect charged, still on the run

A man was charged with murder after he was accused of shooting a man on Father’s Day in front of his family, Houston police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on June 18 around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Avenue C.

Anthony Campos Galvan Jr., 29, was charged in the murder of 30-year-old Nestor Saldaña, but authorities are still searching for him.

In June, Saldaña and his family were at the apartment pool. A person who was possibly Galvan’s daughter was playing near Saldaña’s family. She then called Galvan over.

Galvan came to the area and argued with Saldaña. The suspect then left the pool and got into a Jeep in the parking lot.

According to a warrant, he shot Saldaña when he got close to the vehicle.

If you have any information about Galvan, you can call police at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.