2 shot inside their truck during robbery in west Houston, suspect still at large

T.J. Parker, Reporter

HOUSTON – Two people were injured after a robbery led to a double shooting in west Houston on Saturday, and authorities are still looking for the man responsible for the incident.

It happened in the 12700 block of Westheimer Road. Houston police said it was two customers, who were leaving a bar and grill who were shot just before 2:30 a.m.

When they got into their truck, they said a man came up to them with a gun and demanded one of the victim’s wallet.

The woman witnessed everything, and as soon as they were about to hand over the wallet, that’s when both were shot.

“Before the male could hand him his wallet the suspect discharged his handgun striking the male in the shoulder and the female in the eye. That male then fled on foot from this location,” said Houston Police Lt. I. Izaguirre.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Authorities are still investigating the shooting and did not identify any of those involved.

If you know anything about this case or saw anything, you’re asked to call police at 713-308-0700.

T.J. Parker joined KPRC 2 in June 2023 and is happy to be back in Houston. Before coming back to the Lone Star State, T.J. was a reporter in Miami at WSVN Channel 7. There he covered all things up and down the south Florida coast.

