Woman ‘known to be a sex worker’ stabbed to death on Houston’s south side

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A woman is dead after she was stabbed in the neck on Houston’s south side Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD Sgt. Holbrook said the victim, who is “known to be a sex worker,” was found in the 6600 block of New York Street at around 10:25 a.m.

According to Holbrook, the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, walked to her friend’s house and told her she had been stabbed in the neck. Officers said she bled profusely before she collapsed in the yard and died.

The victim was reportedly stabbed on Yellowstone Boulevard. Police don’t know of a motive for the stabbing.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

