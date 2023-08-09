Woman ‘known to be a sex worker’ stabbed to death on Houston’s south side

A woman is dead after she was stabbed in the neck on Houston’s south side Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD Sgt. Holbrook said the victim, who is “known to be a sex worker,” was found in the 6600 block of New York Street at around 10:25 a.m.

Homicide detectives are en route to 6600 New York Street after a female was found with a laceration about 10:25 a.m.



The female was pronounced deceased.



No other information at this time as the investigation is on-going.#HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2023

According to Holbrook, the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, walked to her friend’s house and told her she had been stabbed in the neck. Officers said she bled profusely before she collapsed in the yard and died.

The victim was reportedly stabbed on Yellowstone Boulevard. Police don’t know of a motive for the stabbing.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.