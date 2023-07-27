Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

La Marque Police said Thursday that a suspect was arrested in connection with a 1999 cold case involving aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery.

The suspect, Preston Alvin Chenier, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

“The relentless efforts of our dedicated detectives, in collaboration with cutting-edge forensic experts and the unwavering support of the law enforcement community, have finally led to a major development in this previously unsolvable case,” La Marque police said in a statement.

Police said the crime had a profound impact on the community.

“This 1999 Case shook our community to its core, leaving behind a heartbroken victim and concerned citizens seeking answers,” La Marque police said in the statement. “Over the years, the police department has never wavered in its commitment to finding the truth and holding the responsible party accountable for their actions. Today, we take a significant step forward in delivering justice to those affected by this heinous crime.”

Police said they could not provide further details, citing that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the La Marque Police Department through its tip line at (409) 938-9269.

Read the La Marque Police Department’s statement in its entirety below.

After years of Freless investigation and relentless pursuit of justice, the La Marque Police Department is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in a long-standing cold case. Today, we can confirm the arrest of a suspect in connection with the 1999 AGG KIDNAPPING, AGG SEXUAL ASSUALT, AGG ROBERY that has haunted its victim for far too long.

The relentless efforts of our dedicated detectives, in collaboration with cutting-edge forensic experts and the unwavering support of the law enforcement community, have finally led to a major development in this previously unsolvable case. The suspect, Preston Alvin Chenier, was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26th without incident and is currently being detained.

This 1999 Case shook our community to its core, leaving behind a heartbroken victim and concerned citizens seeking answers. Over the years, the police department has never wavered in its commitment to finding the truth and holding the responsible party accountable for their actions. Today, we take a significant step forward in delivering justice to those affected by this heinous crime.

The arrest of Chenier marks a turning point in this investigation, but our work is far from over. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in ensuring a fair and thorough legal process. We urge the public to respect the integrity of the investigation and refrain from hindering that with speculation.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the community members who came forward with valuable information and crucial leads that helped our investigators crack this case. Your cooperation has been invaluable in bringing closure to the victims’ families.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further details at this time. However, rest assured that we will continue to provide updates as appropriate to ensure transparency in this process.

We also want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement personnel who have spent countless hours on this case over the years. Special thanks to Louisiana Western District of U.S Marshall Office, US Marshall Task Force Galveston County, Lake Charles Police SWAT & Detective Division, their perseverance, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to justice are a testament to the values we hold as a community.

The La Marque Police Department remains committed to protecting and serving our community, and we will continue to pursue justice in all cases, no matter how old or seemingly unsolvable they may appear.