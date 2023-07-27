3 people injured after suspect fires shots at vehicles in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Three people were injured after a suspect fired shots at two vehicles in southwest Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports about a shooting in the 9900 block of Beechnut at around 2 p.m.

Police said they were told a suspect in a red Toyota opened fire on two other vehicles.

According to investigators, two people were shot in one vehicle and drove to the hospital. A man in another vehicle was reportedly injured after being hit by shattered glass.

One of the bullets struck the window of a nearby Taco Bell, police said.

Officers are uncertain if the shooting stemmed from road rage.