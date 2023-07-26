Man killed in shooting while walking in neighborhood with girlfriend in SW Houston

A man was fatally shot while walking in his neighborhood with his girlfriend in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

Houston police was called to the scene around 12 a.m. near Boonridge Road and Beechaven Street.

The pair was walking to their house in their neighborhood, then authorities said a vehicle pulled up and a person inside fired several shots. The man, who is in his 30s, was shot once, and officers did not mention if the woman was injured in the incident.

When police arrived, they found the man dead near a driveway of a house.

Law enforcement is still looking for the suspect or suspects but did not share a description of them. The vehicle of the suspect is possibly a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the woman had some injuries, and they are investigating to see if this was due to domestic abuse by her boyfriend.

Deputies are investigating the case, and they looked at video of the shooting and spoke to witnesses. If you have any information about this shooting, you can call police at 713-308-3600.