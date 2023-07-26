80º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Man killed in shooting while walking in neighborhood with girlfriend in SW Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A man was fatally shot while walking in his neighborhood with his girlfriend in southwest Houston on Wednesday. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot while walking in his neighborhood with his girlfriend in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

Houston police was called to the scene around 12 a.m. near Boonridge Road and Beechaven Street.

The pair was walking to their house in their neighborhood, then authorities said a vehicle pulled up and a person inside fired several shots. The man, who is in his 30s, was shot once, and officers did not mention if the woman was injured in the incident.

When police arrived, they found the man dead near a driveway of a house.

Law enforcement is still looking for the suspect or suspects but did not share a description of them. The vehicle of the suspect is possibly a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the woman had some injuries, and they are investigating to see if this was due to domestic abuse by her boyfriend.

Deputies are investigating the case, and they looked at video of the shooting and spoke to witnesses. If you have any information about this shooting, you can call police at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email