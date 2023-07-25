Meet Chewei and Selma: Bonded dogs in need of home to avoid being sent to pound

HOUSTON – Meet Chewie and Selma. A 5-year-old Havanese and a 15-year-old cattle dog who need a home, ideally together as they are very bonded but not a must.

Over the past few months, they have been sheltering at a Pooch Pad dog daycare after their owner dropped them off. Love And Rescue said the dogs are very bonded and all they have is each other. They reportedly get along fine with other dogs and all love all the humans they meet.

Chewie (Love and Rescue animal shelter)

Selma (Love and Rescue animal shelter)

The previous owner of these dogs told the Pooch Pad that she has to move to Canada to live with a family member who doesn’t allow dogs in the home.

Love And Rescue is hoping to help find their forever home and posted the following on their social media sites:

“These two are still at @poochpad day care. The owners that left them there came back but only to say goodbye because she felt guilty. She’s moving to Canada to live with her sister who doesn’t allow dogs in the house. So her 15- and 5-year-old dogs are just dumped. @poochpad can’t keep them forever, they aren’t a shelter, so we said please just let us try and find them an adopter before you take them to the pound. And because they are good people, they have agreed to give us a few more days. So far, nobody has stepped up for these two, but we know one of our followers will save them. Maybe it’s you?? Please send us a message if you’d like to discuss.”