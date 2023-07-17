Free school supplies, job training, criminal record sealing help available at Fresh Start Resource Fair on Aug. 12

This is a stock photo of a child coloring.

HOUSTON – People can get assistance with job training, criminal record sealing, and free school supplies at the Fresh Start Resource Fair on Aug. 12 in northeast Houston.

The free event is being held from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Houston Community College’s Northeast Campus. It is open to everyone.

If you believe your criminal record is affecting your chances of getting a job, then you can get help with sealing your criminal record. Preregistration for this begins today at noon, and you can access that by going here. This program helps people seal their low-level non-violent misdemeanor criminal offenses.

Fresh Start was started by the Harris County criminal misdemeanor courts and BAYOU City Community Court. The program is also supported by the Harris County Public Defender’s Office and the Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.

“We believe justice should be restorative, not just punitive,” said Shannon Baldwin, a presiding judge at the Harris County Criminal Courts at Law. “That doesn’t mean jail is inappropriate. Justice could very much be a year in jail. But how do we also restore people and put them in a position so they’re not repeat offenders? Fresh Start is part of that work.”

At the event, the first 100 people will have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Families can also get immunizations for their children, school enrollment information and childcare scholarships.

People will also have access to the following resources:

Coaching and connecting with possible new employers

Training for jobs in welding, machining, manufacturing, apartment management, phlebotomy, construction, facility management, global energy and help with receiving industrial certifications

Getting more information about applying for college

Other assistance for those who were previously incarcerated

There will also be other services available. To learn more, go here.