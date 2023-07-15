Crews at scene of burning scrap metal yard in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews are at the scene of a scrap metal yard on fire in western Harris County.

According to the Waller-Harris Emergency Service District #200, the fire is located at 4014 Clay Road.

Photos from the scene show a large plume of smoke and flames as the fire burns.

The chief with the Waller-Harris Emergency Service District said the fire started in some old tires and then spread from there. There are no reported injuries, but the chief said crews will probably be at the scene most of the night.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.