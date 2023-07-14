Armed suspect killed during encounter with law enforcement identified

A suspect died in an officer-involved shooting after they fired a gun while law enforcement tried to serve a capital murder arrest warrant in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agents shot and killed an armed suspect on Wednesday as they moved to arrest him in the fatal shooting of man in May.

The suspect, Jamal Brown, 21, was shot by deputies from a federally led fugitive task force during the encounter at a residence in north Houston.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were serving a felony capital murder arrest warrant on Brown at a home in the 700 block of North Ella Creek Drive at about 9:20 a.m. During the warrant service, task force members located and encountered Brown in the residence.

“Brown produced a pistol and refused all verbal commands to surrender the pistol,” Houston police said in a statement. “Two task force members (assigned to the HCSO) discharged weapons and fatally struck him.”

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Brown was one of four suspects charged in a fatal shooting that occurred on May 18.

One suspect, Mariah Corinthian Green, 20, was arrested on Monday. A second suspect, Quitiana Rene Taylor, 21, was arrested on July 3. The other suspect, Jarrell Tavon Wheeler, 21, was taken into custody on June 29. All three are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the killing of Otis Parker Jr., 35.

Houston patrol officers found Parker dead in his vehicle about 4:25 a.m. on May 18. They were called to an apartment complex parking lot in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road on a shooting call. On arrival, they located Parker unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which appeared to be involved in a crash. An uninjured passenger was also in the vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced Parker deceased at the scene. He suffered at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation identified the four suspects in the case. They were charged on June 27 and warrants were issued for their arrests.