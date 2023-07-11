Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66

Actor Andrea Evans, who starred on “One Life to Live,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other soap operas throughout her television career, has died. She was 66.
A rep for the actor confirmed in a statement sent to TODAY.com that Evans died on July 9 from cancer.
Evans started her decades-long soap opera career on “One Life to Live” in 1979. She appeared on the program until 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and again from 1985-1990. She returned to the soap opera intermittently throughout her career.
Read the full story on today.com.