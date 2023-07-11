Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Andrea Evans attends "The Bay" The Series Pre-Emmy Red Carpet Celebration at The Shelby on May 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Actor Andrea Evans, who starred on “One Life to Live,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other soap operas throughout her television career, has died. She was 66.

A rep for the actor confirmed in a statement sent to TODAY.com that Evans died on July 9 from cancer.

Evans started her decades-long soap opera career on “One Life to Live” in 1979. She appeared on the program until 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and again from 1985-1990. She returned to the soap opera intermittently throughout her career.

