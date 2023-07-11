90º

Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66

The actor appeared on “One Life to Live” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” as well as other TV programs.

Ariana Brockington, TODAY

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Andrea Evans attends "The Bay" The Series Pre-Emmy Red Carpet Celebration at The Shelby on May 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) (Greg Doherty, 2019 Greg Doherty)

Actor Andrea Evans, who starred on “One Life to Live,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other soap operas throughout her television career, has died. She was 66.

A rep for the actor confirmed in a statement sent to TODAY.com that Evans died on July 9 from cancer.

Evans started her decades-long soap opera career on “One Life to Live” in 1979. She appeared on the program until 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and again from 1985-1990. She returned to the soap opera intermittently throughout her career.

