Galena Park ISD elementary school teacher accused of assaulting special education student multiple times in classroom

HOUSTON – A Galena Park Independent School District teacher is accused of assaulting an elementary school student in his special education class, according to court documents.

The MacArthur Elementary School teacher, Cassandra Leth Montes, 53, has been charged with assault.

Investigators said the 5-year-old boy, whose mother says has high-functioning autism, came home with bruises, red marks and scratches on May 19. When she asked her son what happened, he reportedly told her that Montes “popped” him on the ear with a stick.

When Montes was questioned by detectives and the principal, she denied scratching him because she had “fake nails.” She also claimed that she has never hit any of her students and only a desk with her ruler, according to documents.

During the investigation, a Harris County Pct. 2 deputy reviewed photos provided by the child’s mother from that day which showed him with bruises and red markings on his body and ear.

Surveillance video shows multiple incidents of assault

The deputy investigating the claims also reviewed surveillance video, captured on May 19, in the special education classroom.

According to documents, around 8 a.m., the video showed the student standing on the back of a rolling chair when Montes approached him and flicked him on his right ear with her fingers. The child was seen getting off the chair and holding his ear. She then reportedly grabbed him aggressively by the neck portion of his shirt and forcefully made him sit down on a child-size chair, then shouted “Stay off my chair!”

The deputy said the child was seen putting his head on the table and covering his ears.

Second incident captured on camera

That same day, around 10 a.m., surveillance video shows the student sitting down at a table next to Montes. The boy then reportedly stood from his chair and Montes grabbed his right arm and attempted to force him to sit back down. The deputy said Montes then grabbed a ruler and the child crouched down and took a step while waving his arms out in front of him, indicating that he did not want to be hit.

According to records, Montes then leaned toward the child and he, again, crouched down and took steps back from her, raising his hands in a defensive posture. Montes reportedly grabbed his arms again aggressively and sat him down on the chair next to her. The boy then stood up again, moved away from Montes and she could be heard telling him, “If you move again, I am going to pop you,” docs show.

When the boy stepped away again, Montes reportedly grabbed his arms and he dropped to the floor, attempting to get away from her. She then struck him with her ruler three times on his right arm. Montes sat him down next to her once again and when the boy bent down, she struck him near his neck and upper back area with the ruler, docs show.

Montes allegedly grabbed him on the back of his neck and the boy grabbed his neck with his hands, indicating that he did not want to be grabbed in this manner, investigators said.

The teacher then grabbed his right hand and placed it on a paper worksheet on the table, where she attempted to force him to count, according to records. When she let go of his hand, the deputy said surveillance video showed the child shake his head and wave his hands in a “no” manner.

Montes was reportedly seen grabbing the ruler again and struck the table, shouting “count these again!” The deputy said the child took a step away from Montes and she struck him on his hand again with the ruler.

The deputy determined that evidence and statements from the child’s mother aligned with the surveillance video, and charges were filed against Montes.

She had not been arrested at the time of this writing.

KPRC 2 reached out to Galena Park ISD for a statement. We will update this article with a response once received.