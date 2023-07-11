90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver chases another vehicle on Highway 90 leading to crash in NE Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash following a chase in northeast Harris county. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a chase ended in a collision in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a “rolling disturbance,” regarding a vehicle chasing down another vehicle on the Highway 90 feeder road, west of the San Jacinto River.

One of the vehicles involved was a white sedan, deputies said. The sedan and the other vehicle collided following the chase.

SKY 2 aerials showed debris and trash in the area after the incident.

Crash on US 90 feeder road (KPRC)

One person was flown to a hospital via Life Flight and the other was taken by ambulance. Their conditions were not listed.

Deputies did not disclose which driver was at fault or why the driver was chasing the other person.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email