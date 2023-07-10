VIDEO: HPD searching for suspect who walked up to man on street and took his wallet

Man who robbed another of his wallet wanted by HPD.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who was caught on video robbing another man on the southside of Houston last month.

On June 23, around 7:45 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 4000 block of Griggs.

In surveillance video released by police, the suspect is seen exiting a white Toyota Camry and approaching a man. The victim begins walking off from the suspect, who then forcibly grabs his wallet and run back to the passenger side of the Toyota Camry.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a white tank top, black shorts and white shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.