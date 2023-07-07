8-year-old girl shot to death at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Houston police said detectives are en route to investigate the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl at a west Houston apartment complex.

Detectives, an HPD commander & PIO are en route to the fatal shooting of a juvenile female at an apartment complex at 2205 Hayes Rd.



The circumstances are under investigation. Any further information will be released at the scene.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/akGBwo62id — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2023

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hayes Road around 12:30 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation.

This is the third shooting of a child that we’ve reported this week. On Thursday, a child was transported to the hospital after accidentally being shot in the foot at a west Houston apartment complex. And on Sunday, a 3-year-old who was shot inside a home on Houston’s south side was pronounced dead.

“We know we are in summertime, we know the kids are at home, we know that parents may have to work, we know that sometimes we leave our children by themselves, but here is our plea to the parents, to the caregivers, please lock up your weapons, these are senseless, these are preventable,” said Patricia Cantu, an assistant chief with the Houston Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Cantu said it is possible the girl accidentally shot herself.

“This is happening too often, we are losing our valuable, beautiful children on accidental shootings and this can be prevented,” Cantu said.

Here are some tips from Texas Children’s Hospital on how to safely store firearms inside your home: