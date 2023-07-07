HPD: Man robbed while working on his car in southwest Houston

A man was the victim of an aggravated robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 8400 block of South Course.

The 66-year-old man who was robbed says an unknown man reached into his pocket and forcibly removed his wallet while he was working on his vehicle.

The suspect then got on a bicycle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 25 year old male, who is 5 ‘6 to 5′ 8 and was wearing a black shirt with multi-colored shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.