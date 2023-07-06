74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman accused of shooting her father in the ankle in northwest Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: crime
Cristina Carol Bernich (Booking photo provided by Houston Police)

HOUSTON – Houston police arrested a woman accused of shooting her father in the ankle.

Cristina Carol Bernich, 52, is charged with aggravated assault of family member.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Brookmere Drive in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting and determined Bernich and her father, 72, were arguing when Bernich shot him in the ankle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter