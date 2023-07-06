Woman accused of shooting her father in the ankle in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police arrested a woman accused of shooting her father in the ankle.

Cristina Carol Bernich, 52, is charged with aggravated assault of family member.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Brookmere Drive in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting and determined Bernich and her father, 72, were arguing when Bernich shot him in the ankle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.