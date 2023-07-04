‘Lucky to be alive’: Woman, husband survives possible road rage shooting while on grocery run

A grocery run almost turned deadly for a husband and wife after officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the couple was almost shot by a possible road rage shooter.

HARRIS COUNTY – A grocery run almost turned deadly for a husband and wife after officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the couple was almost shot by a possible road rage shooter.

Berta Rios and her husband were driving along Bellaire Boulevard near Addicks Clodine Road to pick up groceries.

That was when, at some point, someone opened fire at their white-colored pickup truck, according to officials.

Rios, who was in the passenger seat, suffered minor lacerations to her head due to the shattered glass from the windows.

“You’re not expecting to (pick) up groceries, and coming back and some random person shoots you.” said Rios. “I am lucky to be alive. Blessed. He got the whole vehicle, I guess the glass is what injured me, as soon as I felt it, I ducked and started speeding away.”

Her husband was not hurt.

It’s not immediately known what led to the shooting.

Deputies with HCSO are investigating the case and a description of the suspect and the vehicle is not known at this time.

Any information in this case is asked to call HCSO at (713) 221-6000.