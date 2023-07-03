97º

North Houston home goes up in flames

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a massive fire at a home in north Houston.

The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 8800 block of Bisley Lane near Rainy River Drive.

Neighbors banged on a family’s door to wake them up when they saw the flames. Everyone inside -- including pets -- all evacuated. Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters said they worked on the fire for more than an hour before they got it under control. They had a hard time putting it out once it got in the attic.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate what led to the fire.

