Fistfight at SE Houston apartment complex courtyard leads to deadly shooting

Fist fight at an apartment complex courtyard leads to deadly shooting

HOUSTON – A man was killed after a fight at a southeast Houston apartment complex led to a shooting early Monday, Houston police said.

It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near I-45 Gulf Freeway shortly before 3 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. Horelica, a group of men were congregating in the courtyard when, at some point, a fistfight broke out.

During the course of the fight, police said one of the group members pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim ran toward his vehicle, where he collapsed and died.

The group fled the courtyard before officials arrived.

Investigators found several shell casings and bullet holes on a red-colored sedan.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the altercation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.