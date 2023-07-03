24-year-old man dies, found stabbed in his car in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 24-year-old man died after he was stabbed on July 1 in north Harris County, according to records from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene in the 400 block of West FM 1960 and found Tayvone Weekly with stab wounds in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the location.

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 400 blk of FM 1960 W, near North Fwy & Cypress Station. Preliminary: an adult male, with what appears to be stab wounds, was pronounced deceased on-scene. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/M2996qiosp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 1, 2023

Authorities later learned that Weekly had been driving his white Nissan Altima south on Cypress Station. He stopped his car at the intersection of West FM 1960 and a woman got out of his vehicle. She then got into a black sedan that was following Weekly’s car and fled. The woman’s name has not been released.

Witnesses told deputies that there was a disturbance in the car between Weekly and the woman. If you know anything about this incident, you should call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers.