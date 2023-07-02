Man dies in fiery crash after hitting car, utility pole in north Harris County

A man died after his car caught on fire following a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County on Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man died after his car caught on fire following a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called around 2:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Gulf Bank Road and Airline Drive.

Deputies said the victim was in a pickup truck heading south on Airline Drive, and he ran a red light. The driver crashed into the front of a car that was traveling east on West Gulf Bank Road.

The truck moved south on Airline Drive, left the roadway and crashed into utility pole. The truck then caught on fire.

When law enforcement arrived, they said the driver had died at the scene.

A man, who was driving the other vehicle, was not hurt. He did not appear to be intoxicated, and deputies said they do not know if alcohol caused the crash.

More than one vehicle also drove around deputies’ barricades while they were working the scene. An officer was almost hit as he was helping direct traffic.

A woman was accused of trying to drive into the crash scene and arrested. Authorities said she had an open container inside her vehicle and failed a sobriety test.

The sheriff’s office reminded people to never drink and drive and to find alternate routes if they see law enforcement working at a crime scene.