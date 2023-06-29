Argument between family members leads to deadly shooting in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in north Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the 500 block of Rainy River Drive.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 500 blk of Rainy River Drive. Preliminary: stemmed from an altercation between two family members. A 3rd family member allegedly intervened and shot one of the males. The wounded man was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qS6ppsSfUf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 29, 2023

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two family members.

The sheriff’s office said a third family member allegedly intervened and shot one of the men involved in the argument. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.