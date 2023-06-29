82º

Argument between family members leads to deadly shooting in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in north Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the 500 block of Rainy River Drive.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two family members.

The sheriff’s office said a third family member allegedly intervened and shot one of the men involved in the argument. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

