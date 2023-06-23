93º

17-year-old attacked, raped after meeting suspects on dating app in northwest Harris County

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

(From left to right): Gary Lee Hawkins, 28, and Larry Darnell Palmer, 25. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

HOUSTON – Two men are accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy they met on a dating app in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Darnell Palmer, 25, and Gary Lee Hawkins, 28, were both charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Pct. 1 deputies responded to the alleged sexual assault in the 5300 block of Cherie Crest Ct.

Investigators learned the teen victim met one of the alleged suspects via a dating app before he was attacked and raped, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in fair condition.

