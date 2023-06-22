Giant African land snail spotted in Florida, forcing quarantine in parts of county

Parts of Broward County, Florida, are under quarantine after a giant African land snail — described as “one of the most damaging snails in the world” — was detected earlier this month, agriculture authorities said.

Officials “confirmed the detection” of the snail in the Miramar area of Broward County on June 2 following a report to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

A quarantine area was established Tuesday from Pembroke Road and South University Drive, south to NW 215th Street and east to SW 62nd Avenue, the agency said. A map shared by the department shows two specific treatment areas.

