Giant African land snail spotted in Florida, forcing quarantine in parts of county

The giant African land snail consumes at least 500 different types of plants and can “cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments,” Florida officials said.

A Giant African Snail seized at Detroit Metro Airport in March 2023. (United States Customs and Border Protection)

Parts of Broward County, Florida, are under quarantine after a giant African land snail — described as “one of the most damaging snails in the world” — was detected earlier this month, agriculture authorities said.

Officials “confirmed the detection” of the snail in the Miramar area of Broward County on June 2 following a report to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

A quarantine area was established Tuesday from Pembroke Road and South University Drive, south to NW 215th Street and east to SW 62nd Avenue, the agency said. A map shared by the department shows two specific treatment areas.

