HOUSTON – A woman was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a sedan and 18-wheeler, was reported at N. Lake Houston Parkway at East Sam Houston Parkway.

Life Flight was called to the scene for a woman involved in the crash. Her condition was not released.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear debris.