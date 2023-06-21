Man who barricaded himself inside woman’s NE Harris County home for more than 1 hour arrested

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been arrested after deputies say he barricaded himself inside a northeast Harris County home for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman who said a man was found inside her home, located in the 16600 block of Conner Creek Lane, with all of the doors locked and refused to come out.

Deputies said they made contact with the man and got him out.

He is now in custody.

Barricaded suspect (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

It’s not clear if the woman knew the man or if he was a stranger. He is expected to face multiple charges.