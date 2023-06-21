Man wanted for shooting 13-year-old in leg during altercation at SE Houston apartment complex

James Dawayne Harris, 23, is charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 230th State District Court.

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting a 13-year-old in the leg at a southeast Houston apartment complex in March has been identified by the Houston Police Department.

James Dewayne Harris, 23, has since been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently not in custody.

On March 7, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1221 Redford Road around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a mother who said her teen daughter had been shot in the leg.

Investigators said a group of men got into a fight with another man and shots were fired towards one of the apartments, striking the teen.

Harris was identified as one of the suspects. The other three suspects remain unidentified.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harris or the other three suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.