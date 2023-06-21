Have you seen him? Missing 18-year-old with autism and schizophrenia last seen on Monday

18 year-old Julio Salazar Gonzalez is an at risk missing male who is autistic.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man with autism.

Julio Salazar Gonzalez was last seen on Monday in the 2200 block of Green House Road.

Deputies said Gonzalez suffers from autism and schizophrenia and may going through a mental crisis.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.