Damaged pavement shuts down multiple lanes on Beltway 8 frontage road at Bellfort

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes on Beltway 8 frontage road at Bellfort Road were closed for several hours as crews worked to repair the damaged road, according to TxDOT Houston.

The damage was reported around 10 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Officials said some older pavement combined with newer pavement started to break up. The road damage may be caused by a significant amount of rain a few weeks ago, combined with the excessive heat.

Crews were called to the area to repair the road and expected to be finished sometime this afternoon.

Officials said crews also addressed another road damage in the far right lane of the frontage road of the Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock Road. Within an hour, that damage was repaired.