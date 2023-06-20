Man dies after being hit by several cars while walking on 610 South Loop

A man died after he was hit by at least two cars while walking on the Interstate 610 South Loop in southwest Houston on Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. near 9900 South Post Oak Road on the highway. The man was walking on the southbound lanes of the South Loop.

The Houston Police Department said it does not have information about the first vehicle(s) that hit the pedestrian. The last car that struck the man pulled over and called officers.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. Police said they do not know why the man was on the highway.

If you saw this crash and have information about the vehicles, you should call HPD at 713-247-4072.

