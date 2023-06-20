88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies after being hit by several cars while walking on 610 South Loop

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash
A man died after he was hit by at least two cars while walking on the Interstate 610 South Loop in southwest Houston on Monday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man died after he was hit by at least two cars while walking on the Interstate 610 South Loop in southwest Houston on Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. near 9900 South Post Oak Road on the highway. The man was walking on the southbound lanes of the South Loop.

The Houston Police Department said it does not have information about the first vehicle(s) that hit the pedestrian. The last car that struck the man pulled over and called officers.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. Police said they do not know why the man was on the highway.

If you saw this crash and have information about the vehicles, you should call HPD at 713-247-4072.

RELATED: Ask 2: Is it illegal to walk on the side of the road without using the sidewalk in Texas?

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email