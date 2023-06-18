85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman in critical condition, shot in head in southeast Houston

T.J. Parker

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police said she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Stratton Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Woman charged after dangling infant out of third floor apartment window in north Harris County

The street was later blocked off.

Police are hoping to talk to anyone who may have seen this and are investigating what led to the shooting. If you know anything about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email