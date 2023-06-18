Woman in critical condition, shot in head in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police said she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Stratton Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The street was later blocked off.

Police are hoping to talk to anyone who may have seen this and are investigating what led to the shooting. If you know anything about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.