HPD makes plea for sexual assault victims to come forward following suspect’s arrest

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department Special Victims Division will discuss the arrest of a suspect who is believed to be involved in at least three sexual assault cases.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Police said the suspect, who is currently in the Harris County Jail, may have been responsible for other sexual assault incidents.

Detectives will make a plea to the public for any additional victims to come forward.

KPRC 2 will provide additional updates shortly.