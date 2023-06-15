90º

LIVE

Local News

HPD makes plea for sexual assault victims to come forward following suspect’s arrest

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HPD, Crime, Arrest
HPD makes plea for sexual assault victims to come forward following suspect’s arrest (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department Special Victims Division will discuss the arrest of a suspect who is believed to be involved in at least three sexual assault cases.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Police said the suspect, who is currently in the Harris County Jail, may have been responsible for other sexual assault incidents.

Detectives will make a plea to the public for any additional victims to come forward.

KPRC 2 will provide additional updates shortly.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email