Suspect accused of shooting man to death at west Houston gas station charged; 2nd suspect still unidentified

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a father outside of a west Houston gas station last month.

Marquel Deshawn Ponder, 30, has since been charged with murder. He is currently not in custody.

What happened

On May 30, Houston police responded to a shooting outside a Citgo gas station located at 13103 Westheimer Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to Lt. R. Willkens, a blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice with two men inside -- one wearing a black hoodie and another wearing a white hoodie -- pulled up behind 24-year-old Davion Scott’s vehicle, exited and started shooting.

Officers said one of the shooters stood near the passenger door of the Caprice and shot Scott’s vehicle while the second gunman walked up to Scott’s vehicle and shot him at close range.

Investigators said Scott’s vehicle was shot 12 to 15 times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ponder was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting and was charged on Tuesday, June 13. The second suspect, who remains unidentified, is still wanted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ponder and the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.