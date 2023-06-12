Man charged with murder, accused of shooting neighbor in southeast Houston

A man was charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in southeast Houston on Sunday.

Frankie Luke Vernagallo, 79, was arrested in connection to the incident that happened around 11:35 a.m. at 10500 Kirkglen Drive.

HPD officer relieved of duty, facing charges after allegedly shooting wife in face with rifle at NW Houston apartment

The Houston Police Department was dispatched to the area due to a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot injury on the ground. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Vernagallo and the victim were neighbors and allegedly had arguments in the past.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect went into his residence. He was later arrested there and had a weapon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. If you know anything about this case, you should call police at 713-308-3600.