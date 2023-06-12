95º

LIVE

Local News

Man charged with murder, accused of shooting neighbor in southeast Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Police Department, Crime
A man was charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in southeast Houston. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in southeast Houston on Sunday.

Frankie Luke Vernagallo, 79, was arrested in connection to the incident that happened around 11:35 a.m. at 10500 Kirkglen Drive.

HPD officer relieved of duty, facing charges after allegedly shooting wife in face with rifle at NW Houston apartment

The Houston Police Department was dispatched to the area due to a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot injury on the ground. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Vernagallo and the victim were neighbors and allegedly had arguments in the past.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect went into his residence. He was later arrested there and had a weapon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. If you know anything about this case, you should call police at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email