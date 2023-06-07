Police looking for missing 33-year-old man last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old missing man.

Samson Hall was last heard from on June 3. Before his disappearance, he was seen leaving the 900 block of West Rankin Road in north Houston. Officers do not know what direction he went in or what clothes he was wearing.

Hall is 6′2″ and weighs 270 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about the missing man, you should call police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.