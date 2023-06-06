83º

Crime Stoppers searching for Missouri City man accused of sexually abusing child for 3 years

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Missouri City, Texas. (Crime Stoppers)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Missouri City, Texas.

The Houston Police Department said a child reported the crime on June 5, 2021 in the 12400 block of Pebblestone Drive. The abuse began in 2016 and happened for three years.

Officers are looking for Fausto Chaparro Fonseca, 42. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps officials charge or arrest the suspect. If you know anything about this case, you may call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online by going here.

