$30K bond set for man accused of biting 3-year-old girl, pregnant girlfriend at kiddie pool in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man was hit with multiple felony charges after attacking several people, including a pregnant woman, at a kiddie pool on Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Angel A. Torres, 23, has been charged with injury to a child, assault of a pregnant person and injury to an elderly person.

According to court documents, Torres bit the 3-year-old girl on the shoulder because she splashed him with water. He then reportedly bit his pregnant girlfriend, causing visible injury.

Torres also pushed his girlfriend’s 67-year-old mother down twice, records show.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000.

Torres’ court date was reset for Sept. 9.