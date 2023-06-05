84º

$30K bond set for man accused of biting 3-year-old girl, pregnant girlfriend at kiddie pool in NW Harris County

Suspect also pushed girlfriend’s elderly mother down, docs show

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Angel A. Torres, 23 (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON – A man was hit with multiple felony charges after attacking several people, including a pregnant woman, at a kiddie pool on Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Angel A. Torres, 23, has been charged with injury to a child, assault of a pregnant person and injury to an elderly person.

According to court documents, Torres bit the 3-year-old girl on the shoulder because she splashed him with water. He then reportedly bit his pregnant girlfriend, causing visible injury.

Torres also pushed his girlfriend’s 67-year-old mother down twice, records show.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000.

Torres’ court date was reset for Sept. 9.

