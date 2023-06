(Image by Alexander Bahena from Pixabay , Image by Alexander Bahena from Pixabay)

Everyone has those days where they don’t feel like doing anything at all — and that’s how a 4-year-old felt during a game of T-ball.

Video shared on the “TODAY” Show by Hoda Kotb features a little boy named Blake who fell asleep on the baseball field.

Kotb reported the boy’s father -- who is also the coach -- carried him back to his position at second base.

Watch the full video here.